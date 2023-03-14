U-46 superintendent search to focus on in-house candidates

Elgin Area School District U-46 school board members hope to find their next superintendent among the district's own ranks.

Tony Sanders, who led the district since 2014, resigned as superintendent in February after being named the state's superintendent of education. U-46's deputy superintendent for instruction, Suzanne Johnson, was named interim superintendent in February.

Schaumburg-based Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates will help the district conduct an internal search to identify the next superintendent, Sue Kerr, U-46 school board president, said Monday.

"There are several reasons we decided to review only internal candidates," Kerr said during Monday's school board meeting, adding that the district had several candidates with superintendent endorsements who could fill the job. "We also believe that utilizing a "grow your own" strategy -- a strategy the district has developed with other staffing positions -- will result in a more efficient and successful transition for the district as a whole."

She noted an internal candidate would already be well versed on various district initiatives such as building improvements or the district's plan to transition to a full middle school model.

Kerr said the board hopes to conclude the internal search by the end of May. If an internal candidate is not identified, the board would then move to expand the search, Kerr said.

Board members also agreed in February to let Johnson know of their intentions to name a permanent superintendent by June 1.

Kerr said updates on the search will be provided during regularly scheduled board meetings and on the district's website. She anticipates the search process will include community surveys, forums and focus groups with staff, students, parents and community members. Additional details about the search process will be discussed at the school board's March 20 meeting.