 

Mundelein buying former Citgo station on Hawley Street

  • Mundelein is buying this former Citgo gas station at 210 E. Hawley St. It's just south of the nonprofit Mundelein Tool Library.

      Mundelein is buying this former Citgo gas station at 210 E. Hawley St. It's just south of the nonprofit Mundelein Tool Library. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Mundelein is buying the former Citgo gas station at 210 E. Hawley St. in hopes of creating a larger parcel that might be more appealing to developers.

      Mundelein is buying the former Citgo gas station at 210 E. Hawley St. in hopes of creating a larger parcel that might be more appealing to developers. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

 
Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 3/14/2023 4:32 PM

Anticipating a possible future land deal, Mundelein is buying the site of a former gas station in the downtown area.

Trustees on Monday agreed to purchase the former Citgo station at 210 E. Hawley St. from Highland Park-based Standard Corp.

 

The land, which is on the northwest corner of Hawley and Chicago Avenue, will cost the village $65,000.

The 15,600-square-foot lot adjoins village-owned property where the nonprofit Mundelein Tool Library has operated since 2021. That building formerly was home to the public works department's water division; it closed in 2020 when the public works and engineering staffs consolidated at a new headquarters on Allanson Road.

Officials are buying the former gas station to create a larger parcel that could be more appealing to a real estate developer, Mayor Steve Lentz said.

The former station's fuel storage tanks already have been removed from the site, and no environmental remediation efforts are expected to be required, he said. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is expected to send a letter saying the property is free of such problems.

If environmental problems are found within 60 days, the village can cancel the deal without penalty.

"The terms are good and the price is good," Lentz said.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 