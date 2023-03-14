Long-contemplated improvements coming to Dundee/Summit intersection in Elgin

A road construction project on Elgin's east side that has been discussed since 1999 will finally get underway this spring.

The Elgin City Council last week approved contracts for the reconstruction of the Summit Street and Dundee Avenue intersection that will improve traffic flow with widened roads, added turn lanes and improved signal equipment.

"This is a relatively unsafe intersection. There are a lot of turning movements that conflict with one another," Public Works Director Mike Pubentz said. "Signal timing is poor. There's a long wait time, aside from the general physical condition of the pavement."

The more than $4.7 million contract was awarded to Plote Construction. Baxter and Woodman will provide construction engineering services and oversee the project at a cost of just over $420,000.

The project will involve widening the lanes using land the city has acquired in the years since they first contemplated the improvements.

Northbound Dundee Avenue will now have two straight lanes along with dedicated left- and right-turn lanes.

Westbound Summit Street will get two dedicated left-turn lanes and a dedicated right-turn lane. The alignment of the street also will be improved.

"This is the only road in town where you have to make a right and a left to go straight," Pubentz said.

Eastbound lanes will be widened to accommodate the straightening and will have a dedicated left-turn lane as well as a through/right-turn lane.

Southbound lanes will stay the same.

Pubentz said they hope to start in late April or early May, and the project will take a little over a year to complete.

"It's going to be a bit of a challenge getting through," he said. "We will have some lane closures for staging."