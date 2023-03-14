Hoffman Estates doctor charged with faking Medicaid, insurance claims

A Hoffman Estates doctor is facing federal fraud charges after prosecutors accused her of bilking Medicaid and private insurers out of nearly $1 million by submitting claims for services that were never provided to patients.

Mona Ghosh, 50, of Inverness, was indicted on more than a dozen charges of health care fraud, prosecutors announced today.

In court papers, Ghosh is accused of knowingly submitting false reimbursement claims for treatment that was never delivered between February 2018 and April 2022 totaling about $796,000.

Ghosh owned and operated Progressive Women's Healthcare in Hoffman Estates during the time the false claims were submitted, according to court records.

If convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison.