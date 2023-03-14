Gurnee structure fire still under investigation
Updated 3/14/2023 11:02 PM
Nobody was hurt -- but a Gurnee home was left uninhabitable -- after a fire Monday evening, officials said.
According to the Gurnee Fire Deparment, crews found heavy smoke and fire when they arrived at the home on the 300 block of Pine Grovve at 5:45 p.m. and were able to extinguish the fire at the front of the building. The cause is under investigation.
