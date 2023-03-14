Financial literacy, federal student aid workshop to be held Saturday in Elgin

State Rep. Anna Moeller is partnering with BMO Harris and the Illinois Student Assistance Commission for a daylong workshop on financial literacy and understanding the federal student aid FAFSA program.

The workshop runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Elgin Community College, Building E.

BMO Harris will lead a 45-minute presentation on the basics of banking and credit scores at 10 a.m. ISAC representative will speak for an hour at 11 a.m. on the FAFSA process and how to apply for college aid, provided in English and Spanish. ISAC will then help students complete their free FAFSA application for student aid from noon to 1 p.m.

Interested students are asked to register for free at tinyurl.com/banking-and-FAFSA.

Students participating in the FAFSA workshop should also bring a laptop, 2021 federal tax returns, W-2s and other records of money earned, banking and investment statements, records of untaxed income, a list of colleges they want to attend, social security number, or alien registration number if not a U.S. citizen and FSA ID to sign electronically.

For more information, contact Moeller's office at (847) 841-7130 or staterepmoeller@gmail.com.