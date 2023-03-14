Carpentersville sex offender faces child pornography crimes

A sex offender from Carpentersville has been charged with child pornography crimes.

Sergio L. Rivas, 41, of the 7000 block of Lowell Drive, has been charged with reproducing child pornography -- victim younger than 13; possession of child pornography -- victim under 13; possession of child pornography; and failure to register as a sex offender.

Before Dec. 31, 2022, Rivas reproduced and had multiple videos and images of child pornography, according to a news release from the Kane County state's attorney and sheriff.

He also failed to register his social media accounts with the Carpentersville Police Department, according to the news release.

The case was investigated by the state's attorney and the sheriff's offices with help from the state attorney general and the Internet Crimes Against Children task force.

Rivas was arrested on March 10. He is free on $30,000 bond.

According to the Illinois Sex Offender Registry, Rivas is a sexual predator with a conviction for aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a person under the age of 13. According to the registry, the victim was 11, and Rivas was 32 at the time of the crime. Kane County court records indicate it happened in 2014.

Court records also indicate he was charged in 2015 with an unauthorized video recording of a person under the age of 18 and possession of child pornography. But the disposition of the case is not clear.