'A relief': Helen Plum library ready to raze old building, hand site to Lombard park district

The former Helen Plum Memorial Library in Lombard is expected to be demolished. Daily Herald file photo

Lombard officials announced Monday that the former Helen M. Plum Memorial Library will be demolished and the land turned over to the park district.

The district plans to acquire the property to expand historic Lilacia Park. The village also will take over a library-owned parking lot. The contractual agreements still need final approval from all three taxing bodies, but library leaders are eager to turn the page and open a new Main Street building near downtown Lombard.

"Our focus at the library has really been on moving into our new beautiful facility at 411 S. Main," Helen Plum spokeswoman Sue Wilsey said. "To have finally gotten an opportunity to work collaboratively with the village and the park to an agreement that all parties feel is the right one for the community is a relief."

The complicated land deals cap a saga that began nearly seven years ago when voters signed off on a property tax increase for the new library.

As part of the proposed agreements, the park district would contribute toward the costs of tearing down the old library building at 110 W. Maple St. The library budgeted $573,000 to raze it.

After the demolition, the library would transfer the deed for that parcel to the park district. In addition, the park district would acquire the library-owned vacant lots to the west of the existing building.

Officials have not disclosed the acquisition costs. The contracts are still in draft form with attorneys, library Executive Director Claudia Krauspe said.

"We will have that information available when we post our board agenda this Friday," she said.

But in a joint statement with the village and park district, library officials said they intend to use the funds received to "subsequently provide for a levy reduction, abatement, or equivalent alternative to return the amount currently budgeted for demolition to the taxpayers, subject to the actual demolition costs incurred."

The park district would acquire four parcels totaling 52,675 square feet. The park district already owns "air rights" above part of the library property.

The park district also has an interest in safeguarding a coach house originally built as a part of the estate of Colonel William R. Plum. Upon his death in 1927, Plum, a Civil War veteran, bequeathed his beloved lilac collection to Lombard, ensuring it would be known thereafter as the "Lilac Village."

"The park district will be able to expand Lilacia Park while at the same time protect the open space that Colonel and Mrs. Plum bequeathed to the community almost a century ago," park board President Dave Lemar said in a statement. "In the spirit of continued intergovernmental cooperation, the park district will be partnering with the library regarding the disposition of the existing facility to ensure we protect the historic Coach House.

"While no development determination has been made regarding the additional 1.2 acres at this time, ultimately it will be consistent with the mission of the park district," Lemar said.

Meanwhile, the village would acquire the parking lot at 25 W. Maple St. -- cater-cornered from the old library. The village also would enter into a long-term lease agreement with the park district for use of additional parking spaces within the Edwards Elmhurst Health Center site.

"This partnership is a great opportunity for the village to acquire public parking in close proximity to downtown Lombard, public facilities, and area businesses," Village President Keith Giagnorio said in the statement. "Ownership of this property by the village will ensure that public parking continues to be available for our residents and area visitors well into the future. All of these property transfers are in the best interests of our community."

The land agreements will be considered at the library board meeting on March 21, the park board meeting on March 28 and the village board meeting on April 6.

Helen Plum officials will hold a public farewell to the Maple Street library before next week's board meeting. Library officials still plan to unveil the new building during an opening weekend celebration scheduled for April 22-23.

The library budgeted $27.7 million for the project. Some exterior landscaping work still needs to be finished.