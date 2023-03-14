9-year-old Aurora girl honored for 911 call that saved her mother's life

Aria Lamen, 9, center, was honored Tuesday by Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin and the full city council for calling 911 and keeping calm when her mother, Caron, behind Aria to the left, collapsed in their home. Courtesy of the City of Aurora

A 9-year-old Aurora girl was honored Tuesday for quick thinking and bravery that saved her mother's life.

In February, Aria Lamen and her mother, Caron, were home alone when Caron suddenly passed out as she was talking to her daughter.

Aria called her father, then quickly called 911 for help.

"OK, you're doing great. Just stay on the phone with me. How old are you?" the dispatcher said.

"I am 9 years old."

She stayed on the line with the dispatcher, checking on her mother's breathing and following the instructions she was given.

"Is she still passed out?" the dispatcher asked.

"Yes. She's still breathing, but she's still passed out," Aria said.

"We're just going to hang out and talk to each other until they get there to help you, and then I'll call your daddy, OK?"

"OK, thank you."

"You're welcome, sweetie. You are doing so good, and you are being so brave."

Aria kept a watchful eye on her mother until an ambulance arrived. Her mother ended up spending 16 days in the hospital and is now home.

The Aurora city council recognized Aria at its meeting Tuesday night as part of honoring Girl Scouts during National Girl Scout Week.

"Aria, who is also a Girl Scout, was courageous and calm, and that made all the difference in helping to save her mom's life. We are so proud of her!" the city posted on social media.