2 face gun charges after chase at Fox Valley Mall

Two people have been charged with illegally possessing a gun at the Fox Valley Mall in Aurora Monday.

Alim Hartline, 18, of the 2100 block of Sheffer Road, Aurora, is charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon-no firearm owners identification card or concealed-carry license. He is also charged with possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number. DuPage County Judge Margaret O'Connell set his bail at $80,000 Tuesday morning.

A 16-year-old boy, also from Aurora, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Judge Anthony Coco has released him to the custody of his parents, on home detention.

According to authorities, Aurora police responded to a report of two people with firearms at the mall. They say Hartline and the boy ran away, and Hartline dropped a fully loaded Taurus 9 mm handgun as he ran.

The boy was found in a portable toilet. About 50 yards away, officers found a fully loaded Glock 23, 40-caliber gun.

Hartline will have to post $8,000 to be freed pretrial. According to court records, he is prohibited from going to the mall. His next court appearance is April 10.

The boy's next court appearance is on April 3.