 

Woman fatally stabbed on Chicago train platform named attacker

 
Updated 3/13/2023 1:22 PM

CHICAGO -- A 26-year-old woman who was stabbed at a downtown Chicago train platform uttered the name of her attacker before dying, police said Monday.

Police announced a murder charge against a 31-year-old man who was arrested Saturday, roughly 13 hours after the early morning incident.

 

The victim, whose name wasn't released, was attacked as a train approached at an elevated platform in the Loop and stabbed repeatedly around 1:30 a.m. She ran down stairs to street level and collapsed.

"The key piece of evidence in this case came from the victim herself," said Eric Carter, police first deputy superintendent. "She named ... the offender before she succumbed to her injuries."

They had a prior relationship, Carter said.

The man was due in court Monday.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 