Police searching for missing Gurnee teen
Updated 3/13/2023 7:23 PM
Police are seeking the public's help to locate a Gurnee teenager last seen near Vernon Hills Friday evening.
Officials said they would like to check the well-being of Nasir Harris, 17. He is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds.
Harris was last seen leaving the Lake County Juvenile facility on the 24600 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.
Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said Harris was neither in custody nor did he escape from the facility.
Anyone with information on Harris' whereabouts should call police at (847) 549-5200.
