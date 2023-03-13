New escape room business coming to Palatine

Palatine village council members have approved a special use allowing a new escape room business to open at the location of a similar operation that closed in February 2022.

Panic Escape Room, 254 N. Northwest Highway, will be an appointment-based business, operator Ernesto Ayala wrote in an email to the village.

Each game will last an hour, with between two and eight people participating.

Ayala told the village's zoning board of appeals in February that he has three locations, with the first opening in 2017. He said the games are family friendly, educational and great for team building.