Help available for Lake County renters

Renters facing hardship from the COVID-19 pandemic can receive help through the Lake County Rental Assistance Program.

Eligible households may receive up to six months of assistance with rent, including up to one month of future rent. Households that have received more than six months of total assistance from other programs will not be eligible.

To qualify, residents must pay rent in Lake County; have a financial hardship from the COVID-19 pandemic; be at risk of homelessness or housing instability; be at least a month behind in rent; and meet income guidelines based on household size. Job loss or furlough, unexpected medical or other expenses, past due rent or utility bills, or receiving an eviction notice are example of what qualifies.

For more information, visit lakecountyil.gov/renthelp. Deadline is April 14. Call 211 or text your ZIP code to 898211 with questions or help with required documents.