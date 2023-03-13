 

'Going in a different direction': New Carpentersville village manager names new police chief

  • Todd Shaver

    Todd Shaver

 
Alicia Fabbre
 
 
Updated 3/13/2023 7:28 PM

Carpentersville Police Chief Patrick Hoey is being replaced by his deputy chief, village officials announced Monday.

Village Manager John O'Sullivan issued a news release naming Todd Shaver, currently deputy chief, as the new chief. The announcement comes one month after O'Sullivan was named village manager.

 

"The village greatly looks forward to working with the new chief of police and wants to thank Chief Hoey for his service to the village and wish him the best in his next endeavor," the release stated.

O'Sullivan and Carpentersville Village President John Skillman said the village was simply "moving in a new direction" with the hire.

Hoey could not be reached for comment.

O'Sullivan said Hoey's last day as chief will be Wednesday. He will remain as a paid consultant with the village until March 24.

"He's a good guy, no questions about that," O'Sullivan said of Hoey. "Every new village manager gets to select his team, and I'm going in a different direction."

As deputy chief, Shaver's annual salary was $141,400. His salary as chief will be $147,000, O'Sullivan said.

Shaver has been deputy chief for eight years and has worked for the Carpentersville Police Department for 23 years. He has completed staff and command training through Northwestern University and received his master's degree in organizational leadership from Judson University.

"He's a great candidate," O'Sullivan said of Shaver. "I think he has broad support within the department ... I don't think there's a single person who wouldn't see him as the obvious choice."

Shaver could not be reached for comment Monday.

O'Sullivan said he did not anticipate any additional staffing changes.

