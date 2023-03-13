Geneva rail crossing to close Friday

The Western Avenue railroad crossing in Geneva will be closed to traffic starting at 9 a.m. Friday as Union Pacific conducts maintenance repairs, according to a news release from the city.

The crossing is expected to be shut down to cars for three days. Commuter trains will continue to operate on their regular schedule.

Union Pacific has placed signs along the tracks to notify residents of the upcoming closure. A detour route will be posted later in the week to direct motorists heading north on Western Avenue to turn left on Fabyan Parkway, then north on Randall Road, east on Kaneville Road, south on Gary Lane and then east on South Street, the release stated.

The detour will be reversed for drivers heading west on South Street. Western Avenue will remain open to local traffic, and patrons still will be able to access the Geneva Park District's Sunset Community Center on the south side of the tracks, the release stated.

Any project updates will be posted at www.geneva.il.us.