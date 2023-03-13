Arlington Heights panel to discuss needs of aging parents

A group of Arlington Heights business professionals is hosting an upcoming panel discussion entitled "Critical Conversation with Your Aging Parents."

The industry professionals will discuss what people need to do to prepare for the future of their loved ones. Panelists will include social worker Deb Torres, financial adviser David Hogaboom, attorney Mildred Palmer, residential real estate broker David Schwabe and creative director Laura Lian Williams.

The event will be held at 6:30 p.m. April 12, at Waverly Inn, 515 W. Rand Road. To RSVP by April 1, contact Torres at icolbydeb@gmail.com or (734) 846-7535.