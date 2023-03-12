Woman in critical condition after jumping from balcony to escape fire

A resident who apparently jumped from a third-floor balcony to escape a Wheeling apartment building fire was in critical condition Saturday.

Firefighters responded at 7:45 a.m. to the 375 Plum Creek Apartments, according to a news release.

Crews found flames coming from the door of a unit on the third floor of the five-story building, and the resident was found on the ground under her balcony, the news release said.

She was taken in critical condition to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. No update on her condition was available Sunday night.

Another resident fell while escaping the fire and suffered a broken arm, the news release said.