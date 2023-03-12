Prospect Heights police holding neighborhood safety meeting Thursday

Prospect Heights police are inviting residents of the city's Piper Lane, Wimbledon Circle and River Trails communities to a neighborhood safety meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the River Trails Clubhouse, 811 Apple Drive.

Topics will include keeping the community and its children safe, crime trends, a recent increase in crime, and the availability of community resources.

Police Chief Bill Caponigro will introduce new social worker Rosangela Maldonado, who also will be translating for Spanish speakers.

The meeting also is intended to assure residents that their immigration status is not a concern for the city in its dedication to keep them safe, and to ease fears of deportation for reporting crime. Attendees will learn how they can call 911 virtually anonymously.

Bravo Bakery will be providing snacks for the meeting.