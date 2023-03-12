Man shot in downtown Naperville; Person of interest in custody

A person of interest is in custody in connection with a shooting late Saturday night in downtown Naperville, police said Sunday.

According to police, officers called to a parking lot in the 1-100 block of West Van Buren Avenue about a reported shooting found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. The Naperville Fire Department took the victim to a hospital with injuries police said are not life-threatening.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the victim and the person who shot him were known to each

other prior to this incident, though the exact relationship is unknown, police said.

The victim was able to provide details that led to a traffic stop of the suspect vehicle and a person of interest was taken into custody, according to police.

No charges have been filed and the investigation continues, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6665 and ask for the Investigations Division.