Maker in residence coming to Indian Trails library in Wheeling
Updated 3/12/2023 4:26 PM
The Indian Trails Public Library District board meets Wednesday night to discuss a plan to have a maker in residence and other issues.
The meeting is set for 7 p.m. at the main library, 355 Schoenbeck Road, Wheeling.
The residency program will occur this summer in the main library's Launch Pad space.
