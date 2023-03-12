Full list of Oscar winners: 'Everything Everywhere' leads the field

Michelle Yeoh, left, is congratulated by co-stars Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis after winning best actress at Sunday's Oscars. Associated Press

Daily Herald news services

Picture: "Everything Everywhere All At Once"

Directing: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, "Everything Everywhere All At Once"

Actress: Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All At Once"

Actor: Brendan Fraser, "The Whale"

Supporting actress: Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All At Once"

Supporting actor: Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All At Once"

Animated feature: "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"

Cinematography: James Friend, "All Quiet on the Western Front"

Costume design: Ruth Carter, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Documentary feature: "Navalny"

Documentary short: "The Elephant Whisperer"

Film editing: Paul Rogers, "Everything Everywhere All At Once"

International feature: "All Quiet on the Western Front" (Germany)

Makeup and hairstyling: "The Whale"

Music (original score): Volker Bertelmann, "All Quiet on the Western Front"

Music (original song): "Naatu Naatu," M.M. Keeravaani and Chandrabose, from "RRR"

Production design: "All Quiet on the Western Front"

Short film (animated): "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse"

Short film (live-action): "An Irish Goodbye"

Sound: "Top Gun: Maverick"

Visual effects: "Avatar: The Way of Water"

Writing, adapted: Sarah Polley, "Women Talking"

Writing, original: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, "Everything Everywhere All At Once"