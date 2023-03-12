Full list of Oscar winners: 'Everything Everywhere' leads the field
Daily Herald news services
Picture: "Everything Everywhere All At Once"
Directing: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, "Everything Everywhere All At Once"
Actress: Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All At Once"
Actor: Brendan Fraser, "The Whale"
Supporting actress: Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All At Once"
Supporting actor: Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All At Once"
Animated feature: "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"
Cinematography: James Friend, "All Quiet on the Western Front"
Costume design: Ruth Carter, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
Documentary feature: "Navalny"
Documentary short: "The Elephant Whisperer"
Film editing: Paul Rogers, "Everything Everywhere All At Once"
International feature: "All Quiet on the Western Front" (Germany)
Makeup and hairstyling: "The Whale"
Music (original score): Volker Bertelmann, "All Quiet on the Western Front"
Music (original song): "Naatu Naatu," M.M. Keeravaani and Chandrabose, from "RRR"
Production design: "All Quiet on the Western Front"
Short film (animated): "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse"
Short film (live-action): "An Irish Goodbye"
Sound: "Top Gun: Maverick"
Visual effects: "Avatar: The Way of Water"
Writing, adapted: Sarah Polley, "Women Talking"
Writing, original: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, "Everything Everywhere All At Once"