Scott Adams: 2023 candidate for Libertyville trustee

Bio

Town: Libertyville

Age on Election Day: 74

Occupation: Pres/CEO

Employer: GLMV Chamber of Commerce

Previous offices held: Libertyville Village Trustee, Dist. 128 Board, Precinct Committeeman

Q&A

Q: What is the most serious issue your community will face in the coming years and how should the city council or village board respond to it?

A: One thing is maintaining the financial stability we have today, and keeping our business community vibrant. Libertyville has not only become a favorite destination for our residents but also the surrounding communities. We need to always be recruiting new corporate, manufacturing and retail businesses to Libertyville. We have some large capital needs we need to address in the next few years that are important to services we deliver yo our residents and businesses.

Q: How would you describe the state of your community's finances?

A: Our finances are in good shape today and for the next few years. We have to look for alternative sources of revenue that will benefit Libertyville. Similar to my answer before; looking for developers and corporate businesses that we can attract.

Q: What should be the three top priorities for spending in your community during the next four years?

A: We have to address the needs of our Police Department, they are in cramped space which they share with the Community Development Department. We need to expand their current location or find a suitable location for a new Police Station. We also need to add on to our current Village Hall or look for a new location. Similar to our Police Station, it's cramped and we don't have all our departments in one building which is an efficiency issue. And third as mentioned before, finding alternative revenue solutions so we can maintain the services our residents expect and deserve.

Q: Are there areas of spending that need to be curtailed? If so, what are they?

A: We are a pretty lean operation in terms of the number of staff we have compared to ten years ago. We think very hard and do a lot of research before we make large purchases. Our department heads, Village Manager and Finance Director work together to present a budget that is right for the Village.

Q: What do you see as the most important infrastructure project the community must address? Why and how should it be paid for? Conversely, during these uncertain economic times, what project(s) can be put on the back burner?

A: Our storm water project we implemented and are in the middle of will reduce the flooding we experienced in the past. Our streets, through our referendum a few years ago we were able to improve 1/3 of the Villages streets. Each year we put money in the budget to address the remaining streets, but it is a never ending process. Keeping up with the mandates the State and Federal governments put on how we treat our waste water gets more expensive every year, not to mention the equipment upgrades and replacements. We currently budget for these expenses. We have to plan for our bigger capital expenses and build them into a time frame when we feel we can get them completed. And be creative with how we can pay for them, without raising taxes.

Q: Describe your experience working in a group setting to determine policy. What is your style in such a setting to reach agreement and manage local government? Explain how you think that will be effective in producing effective actions and decisions with your village board or city council.

A: I feel we work well together, and we are very inclusive in getting input from everyone on the Board as well as input from staff. In formulating policy we seek the input from our residents, we look at what other Villages have done and try to make the best decision we can. The key is communication, and understanding all potential options that are available to us. Not everyone thinks the same but they are entitled to their opinion and we need to maintain respect and work to come up with the best outcome.

Q: What makes you the best candidate for the job?

A: My experience in the community and that I don't bring any politics to the board, our board is non-partisan. I spent 8 years on the District 128 School Board, almost 7 years on the Planning/Zoning Commission, and 9 years as a Village Trustee. I know the Village well and understand what our businesses see every day and I am always open to talking to residents on issues that effect them. Having been on the UPAC Commission that brought the MainStreet concept to the Village and sitting on the MainStreet Board for 10 years, 4 as chairman, I bring the history of how Libertyville has evolved the past 50 years. We learn a lot from our past that can used to look to the future. I feel I can our newer Trustees understand why Libertyville is a great community, how it got here and how we keep it vibrant into the future.

Q: What's one good idea you have to better the community that no one is talking about yet?

A: feel our residents and people from other communities know what a hidden gem Libertyville is. Perhaps the use of a PR firm to broaden the scope or branding of Libertyville and what it offers as a place to live, work and play. The more we attract people to shop and dine in Libertyville brings in more tax dollars.