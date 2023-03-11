Peter W. Garrity: 2023 candidate for Libertyville trustee

Bio

Town: Libertyville

Age on Election Day: 74

Occupation: Retired

Employer: Retired from Snap-on Inc.

Previous offices held: Currently Village Trustee / Past President NIU Alumni Board

Q&A

Q: What is the most serious issue your community will face in the coming years and how should the city council or village board respond to it?

A: REVENUE. The Village requires a significant amount of funding to not only maintain but also improve the services that we provide to our residents. We are in decent shape at this point, but inflation has, and continues to drive our expenses higher. Most economists predict a recession in the not too distant future. We will need to be constantly vigilant in reducing our expenses where possible. We need to continue to solicit grants whenever they are available and work with other local communities and agencies to partner on services whenever possible. Having mutually beneficial agreements with the township, county and state are great ways to keep costs in line. I consider myself to be an advocate for fiscal responsibility on the Board. I plan to continue that position when/if I am re-elected.

Q: How would you describe the state of your community's finances?

A: As indicated in my previous answer, the Village is in pretty good shape today. By being fiscally responsible, we have been able to recover from the "great recession," navigate through COVID and maintain Village services. Our general fund total is above the required balance level as are most of our other funds. We track our fund balances every month to ensure that we stay on track. Being able to finally sell the sports complex property will greatly help our cash flow and allow us to pay off or refinance bonds as appropriate. The 1% sales tax that our residents approved via referendum several years ago has been a great help in being able to be proactive in road maintenance and also in maintaining our facilities appropriately.

Q: What should be the three top priorities for spending in your community during the next four years?

A: The three spending priorities that need a continuing focus are Village operations and services, infrastructure and storm water mitigation. Our residents expect top level services in our Village. We need to continue to fund our police and fire departments as we have been doing to keep us safe and secure and have them be responsive when needed. We also must make sure that appropriate funding is provided for Village infrastructure that is both above and below the ground, i.e. water and sewer lines, waste water treatment, streets, and buildings. Revenue streams have been implemented to allow lower interest rate bonds to be issued. The third priority would be continuation of the storm water comprehensive plan. We are roughly halfway into completion. Implementation continues to be on schedule and below budget due to staff aggressively applying for grants. We have blended some of the storm water plan into street and park improvements. All of this gets us "more bang for the buck."

Q: Are there areas of spending that need to be curtailed? If so, what are they?

A: I would say that the big one has been the sports complex debt. The sports complex has been costing the Village roughly $1,000,000 dollars per year since inception. The facility is an appropriate amenity for the Village, but it should have been developed on a public/private basis vs. all on the Village. Our recent ability to successfully engage a top notch facilities operator in Canlan has allowed our residents to continue to use the facility, but not have to incur the oppressive debt load. With the sale of the corner out lot to a day care organization, we will have converted the entire property into a tax generator for the Village. I call that a "win."

Q: What do you see as the most important infrastructure project the community must address? Why and how should it be paid for? Conversely, during these uncertain economic times, what project(s) can be put on the back burner?

A: I would refer back to my answer regarding storm water. The Village had the foresight to start working on a storm water plan prior to the major flood events that we had a number of years ago. The floods allowed us to confirm where flooding would occur and then develop appropriate plans to mitigate the impact and move the water out of the Village. We have implemented the plan on a consistent basis each year. Staff has done a great job submitting grant applications to offset some of the cost. A storm water fee plan was developed and implemented to pay for the work. We have a ways to go, but we are on track to complete the plan on time and under budget. We will be meeting in February as a Committee of the Whole to review our capital plan for the next 5 years with particular emphasis on next year. We will consider moving some projects out as appropriate.

Q: Describe your experience working in a group setting to determine policy. What is your style in such a setting to reach agreement and manage local government? Explain how you think that will be effective in producing effective actions and decisions with your village board or city council.

A: Be collaborative and listen. Ask a lot of questions. Do your research to get a firm understanding of the issues. Don't get entrenched in a position and not consider other views. I have 40 years experience in the corporate world. I ran a multi-million dollar division with nationwide responsibility employing hundreds of associates. You can't do it all by yourself. Surround yourself with talented associates, and listen to them. At some point you need to make the call, but don't make it in a vacuum. I have been on the Village Board for almost 8 years. I pride myself on being collaborative and making informed strategic decisions for our residents. We understand that we always need to get better, but I feel that we have done a good job moving the Village forward over the last 8 years.

Q: What makes you the best candidate for the job?

A: I am not an "I," "me," "my" kind of guy. That said, I understand that this question comes with the territory in an election. I have a proven record of listening to the residents of this Village and making appropriate decisions. I have 40 years of corporate management and experience that I bring to the table. My marketing and MBA degrees provide business experience and financial analysis acumen that help in making budgetary and other financial decisions. I have lived in this community for over 40 years. I know the expectations, and I work to make sure that the Village delivers on its commitment to our residents. I have a daughter, son-inlaw and three grand children who live in town. I can tell you that if something is amiss in the Village, I hear about it very quickly. When I was initially elected to trustee, the last thing that the prior trustee told me was "Don't screw it up." I feel that I have followed through and done my part ... and maybe even a bit more.

Q: What's one good idea you have to better the community that no one is talking about yet?

A: How about we reopen the Riverside Golf Course. The course layout has not changed. Golf is more popular than ever and can involve all age groups in outdoor recreation. In the past, the course was a great opportunity for someone to learn golf and play with friends. When we shut down the course, it was losing money. Part of the issue was course maintenance and staffing. I would propose artificial turf being used

for the tees and greens. The hole and tee positions could be changed on a regular basis to limit wear and tear in a specific area. Perhaps we could get corporate sponsors for each hole to pay for the turf. No sand traps. Too much maintenance. We are already cutting the fairway grass. Keep it kinda rough. We could even run it like the frisbee golf course at Adler. No fee. It just might work. Something to talk about