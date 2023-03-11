Jim Connell: 2023 candidate for Libertyville trustee

Bio

Town: Libertyville

Age on Election Day: 56

Occupation: Self employed

Employer: Craftsman Media

Previous offices held: trustee

Q&A

Q: What is the most serious issue your community will face in the coming years and how should the city council or village board respond to it?

A: Our village is a destination. It's important we keep our business community thriving and facilitate thoughtful development.

Q: How would you describe the state of your community's finances?

A: Very good.

Q: What should be the three top priorities for spending in your community during the next four years?

A: 1. Infrastructure improvements 2. Parks and recreation programming 3. Aiding, attracting, and growing our business community.

Q: Are there areas of spending that need to be curtailed? If so, what are they?

A: We run a lean operation, however operational processes and managing overhead are always on the table.

Q: What do you see as the most important infrastructure project the community must address? Why and how should it be paid for? Conversely, during these uncertain economic times, what project(s) can be put on the back burner?

A: It's currently being addressed, and that is storm water management.

Q: Describe your experience working in a group setting to determine policy. What is your style in such a setting to reach agreement and manage local government? Explain how you think that will be effective in producing effective actions and decisions with your village board or city council.

A: I am currently a trustee and have a lot of experience serving as a team leader, and team member. My style: I like to listen and gather information and input. Collaboration is critically important when serving the community. I enjoy debating issues, as I think that healthy debate, collecting relevant information and listening can create a pathway to making good decisions.

Q: What makes you the best candidate for the job?

A: I have been in the role for two years. I have a proven track record in the community as someone who is engaged, gives back, and knows how to get things done. I feel that two years' experience provides me with the knowledge of how things work, and simultaneously gives me the opportunity to provide a fresh perspective.

Q: What's one good idea you have to better the community that no one is talking about yet?

A: Improving and increasing our village's use of art. Art can have a big impact on placemaking, business development, not to mention increasing the joy and meaning of living somewhere. Our village has a long history of producing talented artists, and I feel, as a village, we are missing the boat on integrating art throughout our village. I appreciate and respect the individuals and organizations who have historically worked in this arena, but there is much more we could be doing. I would love to have more discussions about art at both the board and community level.