Chicago man charged after failed hijacking, pursuit of delivery truck in Sugar Grove, police say

A Chicago man has been charged with four felonies, including armed robbery, after an attempted hijacking in Sugar Grove of a delivery truck whose driver was able to escape and ram a pursuing vehicle off the road, police said.

Deandre Bradley, 32, of the 100 block of 112th Street, also was charged with attempted aggravated vehicle hijacking, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Bradley remained in custody Saturday with his bail set at $500,000. His next court date is March 22.

At about 6:42 a.m. Friday, the truck driver had completed a delivery of alcoholic beverages to a gas station and convenience store at 11 Waubonsee Drive when he returned to find a man inside the truck's cab armed with a semi-automatic handgun, Sugar Grove police said.

The offender reportedly handcuffed the driver, stole his phone, placed clothing over his head so he couldn't see, and then attempted to drive the truck away with the driver still inside, police said.

Police said the offender was unsuccessful in moving the truck, and the driver was able to free himself from one of the handcuffs. The offender then fled the cab while the driver got back into the driver's seat and tried to get to a safe location.

Another vehicle began pursuing the truck and pulled alongside when a firearm round was shot into the truck's driver's side door. The truck driver rammed the pursuing vehicle off the roadway where it became stuck in mud near Scott Road and Route 47 in unincorporated Kane County, police said.

Sugar Grove police found the stuck vehicle there and Bradley was taken into custody.

The Kane County sheriff's office and Kane County Major Crimes Task Force assisted Sugar Grove police with the investigation. Anyone with knowledge of the crime or who can provide doorbell or building surveillance video is asked to call police at (630) 391-7250.