Watch: Elk Grove Village board candidates discuss issues
Updated 3/10/2023 10:05 AM
Candidates for Elk Grove Village board met with the Daily Herald Editorial Board to discuss issues in the campaign.
Incumbents Tammy Miller and Stephen Schmidt are seeking reelection. They are joined in the race by Kathryn Jarosch and Monika Stajiniak.
Three seats are up for election on April 4.
