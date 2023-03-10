Watch: Bensenville board candidates discuss issues
Updated 3/10/2023 10:12 AM
Candidates for Bensenville board met with the Daily Herald Editorial Board to discuss issues in the campaign.
Incumbent Nicholas Panicola Jr., was joined by challengers Christopher "Chris" McCullough, Valarie Special and Julia Styrczula.
Incumbents Rosa Carmona and Marie Frey were unable to attend.
Three seats are up for election on April 4.
