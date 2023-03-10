North Barrington candidates say infrastructure needs, political divide are most serious issues in town

North Barrington's village board candidates cited infrastructure needs and the political divide in the country as the most serious issues facing the community.

Four hopefuls are competing for three seats with 4-year terms in the April 4 election: incumbent Vanessa G. Kerrigan; former trustee Patty Kalinowski; and challengers Mark J. Vandenbergh and Neil Morrow.

All the candidates except Vandenbergh discussed the issues facing the village in questionnaires for the Daily Herald. Vandenbergh didn't respond to repeated requests.

Kalinowski, a retiree who was a trustee from 2017 to 2021, said the village's flood-control infrastructure must be improved.

"Aging culverts, lack of conveyances for roadside runoff, village topography and increasing severe weather events will contribute to major asset damage and hardship for residents," she said. "A master plan is needed in the short term before there is a catastrophic failure that will tap into village reserves."

Kerrigan, a stay-at-home mom who was appointed to the board in January 2022, also targeted the town's infrastructure needs.

A capital plan must be developed to maintain roads, underground pipes, culverts, parks and village hall, she said.

Morrow saw a very different priority for the village. The political divide between Americans has trickled down to local politics, he said.

"We need people on the village board who are as politically neutral as possible to bridge the gap between the people," said Morrow, who works in sales,