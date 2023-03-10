Lake Villa Township planning new park

Lake Villa Township officials plan to release details about a new 5-acre park Monday after the monthly board meeting. The new park at 38196 N. Fairfield Road is just north of the township's existing Caboose Park. The new facility will have six pickleball courts, shuffleboard, new basketball courts and a community garden. The basketball courts will serve as an ice rink. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at the township center, 37098 N. Fairfield Road. Residents are invited to attend and review the plans. Call (847) 356-2116 or email office@lakevillatownship.org.