Forum for Elgin council and mayoral candidates to be held Tuesday

Journey of Hope Church and WRMN AM 1410 radio will hold a nonpartisan candidate forum on Tuesday for the Elgin City Council and mayoral candidates.

The event starts at 6 p.m. in the sanctuary of Journey of Hope Church, 37W040 Highland Avenue, Elgin.

The forum will start with the city council candidates and will be followed by the two mayoral candidates. Written questions will be taken from the audience.

The event will be broadcast live on WRMN AM 1410/96.7 FM radio and livestreamed on the Facebook pages of WRMN 1410 Radio and Journey of Hope Church. The video will be archived on Facebook for later viewing.

Church doors open at 5 p.m.