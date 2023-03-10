Erich Schwenk: candidate for Mundelein trustee

Bio

Town: Mundelein

Age on Election Day: 40

Occupation: Flight Attendant | Realtor & Property Manager

Employer: Southwest Airlines | The Pineapple Brand Co.

Previous offices held: Current - Trustee, Village of Mundelein

Q&A

Q: What is the most serious issue your community will face in the coming years and how should the city council or village board respond to it?

A: Infrastructure. The Village of Mundelein is facing unprecedented growth. From the current developments already underway to the annexation of more than 700 acres to the north north-west of the Village - exciting times are ahead! Along with this growth will be the increased use of Village owned infrastructure assets - the not so pretty and oft-forgot parts of government - including streets, sidewalks, sewer and water lines. We must start to plan and budget for future repairs, restoration, or reconstruction at ever-increasing costs.

Q: How would you describe the state of your community's finances?

A: Strong. The past few years during the COVID-19 pandemic proved a challenge for residents, businesses, and government alike - albeit different challenges. The Village has emerged from the pandemic in a strong position, with more reserves, and with a conservative yet realistic budget to save for the future.

Q: What should be the three top priorities for spending in your community during the next four years?

A: 1 - Continue to adequately fund roads. Year over year we've increased our road budget to make up for prior shortfalls. 2 - Technology to support staff and resident interactions with the Village. We've made improvements and integrated new technologies. These help staff and residents alike, a win-win. 3 - Outbound marketing to attract new builders, businesses, and residents. We launched a marketing campaign a few years ago to attract shoppers and diners to Mundelein. I'd like to see this campaign expanded, or a similar campaign, to attract businesses, builders, and new residents.

Q: Are there areas of spending that need to be curtailed? If so, what are they?

A: The Village of Mundelein is an extremely lean organization - operating under the same corporate amount for many years while costs continued to increase. That said, there will always be ways to trim. At this point, I think the Village Board should continue to look for outdated methods, programs, and systems. Trimming these processes can increase a savings to the Village.

Q: What do you see as the most important infrastructure project the community must address? Why and how should it be paid for? Conversely, during these uncertain economic times, what project(s) can be put on the back burner?

A: In 2017 my neighborhood flooded. This became my catalyst to run for Trustee in 2019. Since 2017 the Village bonded $10M and over the last few years completed a large storm water project which wasn't just pipes but also included water retention and park-like open space. Part of the bond repayment mechanism generated an additional revenue source that's saving $250k annually. This money, coupled with possible grants and other sources, should be used to address areas of Mundelein where flooding still occurs or streets missing curbs. Controlling the stormwater and preventing flooding lowers the repair cost to homeowners, lowers the risk of foreclosure, and protects neighborhood home value.

Q: Describe your experience working in a group setting to determine policy. What is your style in such a setting to reach agreement and manage local government? Explain how you think that will be effective in producing effective actions and decisions with your village board or city council.

A: I have approached policy discussions in various ways over the last few years - and learned from these approaches too! I've made non-final action motions not on the agenda to move items forward and I've started conversations behind the scenes to ultimately seek consensus to bring the policy to the board for public vote. Each policy requires a different method, depending on the complexity, outcome, or even contention. Consensus and harmony should be our ultimate goal when discussing policy. Listening, taking notes, and seeking additional information are keys to successful policy discussions. And, while we may have varied opinions, we're still neighbors in the same community. We are one vote on a board of many but in the end it's the will of the board that moves forward. We should be setting the example for our community and bringing civility to civics.

Q: What makes you the best candidate for the job?

A: Having served the community for nearly four years I can honestly say the experience is humbling. I've worked to increase reserve funds and infrastructure while keeping an eye on the bottom line. I've championed open and free speech while others on the board limited the publics time. I've endorsed the sale of (no longer giving away) village-owned property. I've worked on behalf of the residents to set our Village up for success in the next five, ten, twenty or years beyond.

Q: What's one good idea you have to better the community that no one is talking about yet?

A: Walkability! Through my study of community planning I've learned the importance of placemaking and walkability. Creating a place where people feel safe to walk - where they actually walk - creates a happier community. Walking puts more eyes on neighborhood streets, creates opportunities for friendships and to engage with neighbors. Walkability increases spending at local businesses, and creates an overall sense of positivity and pride in and of our community.