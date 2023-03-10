District 303 candidate forum set for March 14 at the Arcada
Updated 3/10/2023 9:05 PM
A candidate forum for St. Charles Unit District 303 board races will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St. in St. Charles. Doors open at 5 p.m.
It will be moderated by Christian Piekos, a reporter for ABC 7 Chicago. This is an opportunity to meet and hear directly from school board candidates vying for a seat on the school board. Three candidates are running to serve an unexpired 2-year term, and eight candidates are running for three 4-year seats on the board.
Concessions and a cash bar will be available.
This is a free event, thanks to local business sponsorship from Colonial Cafe, Fortis, and Karas Restaurant Group.
For questions, contact Rachelle Badem at gs7rab@gmail.com.
