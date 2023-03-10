 

District 23 taps Curtis for assistant superintendent post

  • Prospect Heights Elementary District 23 school board President Carol Botwinski congratulates Craig Curtis, principal of Betsy Ross School, on his appointment as the district's assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction.

    Prospect Heights Elementary District 23 school board President Carol Botwinski congratulates Craig Curtis, principal of Betsy Ross School, on his appointment as the district's assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction. courtesy of District 23

 
Updated 3/10/2023 4:07 PM

Prospect Heights Elementary District 23 school board members Wednesday approved Betsy Ross School Principal Craig Curtis as the district's next assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, effective July 1.

Curtis replaces Amy Zaher, who has taken a superintendent position in another district.

 

"Dr. Curtis has a strong background in all subject areas and has proven his leadership abilities and dedication to the equity of all students," District 23 Superintendent Don Angelaccio said.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 