District 23 taps Curtis for assistant superintendent post

Prospect Heights Elementary District 23 school board President Carol Botwinski congratulates Craig Curtis, principal of Betsy Ross School, on his appointment as the district's assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction. courtesy of District 23

Prospect Heights Elementary District 23 school board members Wednesday approved Betsy Ross School Principal Craig Curtis as the district's next assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, effective July 1.

Curtis replaces Amy Zaher, who has taken a superintendent position in another district.

"Dr. Curtis has a strong background in all subject areas and has proven his leadership abilities and dedication to the equity of all students," District 23 Superintendent Don Angelaccio said.