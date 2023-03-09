'We'll always be known as that bright light': Naperville mayor delivers his final State of the City address

As he delivered his last State of the City address, Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico painted a picture of a city with a bright future.

Likening Naperville to a bright light, Chirico talked about how "tiny sparks" have added up through the years to make Naperville what it is today.

"Small actions add up over time to create noticeable change," Chirico told a crowd of more than 400 who gathered Thursday night at the Wentz Concert Hall at North Central College for his annual report to the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce. "This idea has defined my past eight years."

Thursday's event was both an update and a way for chamber members to celebrate the mayor's tenure. Many guests stayed for a reception after the address to toast Chirico and thank him for his service.

"The mayor's done a great job of being really business-friendly and really helping with great development," said Kaylin Risvold, Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO. "He's really set us up for continued success."

During his address, Chirico said building up the city's cash reserves to 37% of 2022 expenses and reducing the city's debt by 36% were among some of the bright lights from his time as mayor.

"I advocated rebuilding our cash reserves after the Great Recession, and I am so proud to stand up here eight years and one major economic event later to say we exceeded our goal," he said, adding the city's tax rate is now at a 50-year low.

The city's financial strength has not only helped attract businesses and visitors, but also has helped the city reinvest in economic corridors throughout town. It's that investment, Chirico said, that put Naperville at the top for retail sales tax revenue for a fifth year, beating Schaumburg by more than $500 million. "Putting money into our community makes people want to come and spend their money here, and that's how we recoup our infrastructure investments," he said, pointing to the downtown streetscape as one of the city's recent infrastructure improvements.

He added that focusing on customer service and streamlining some services have helped make Naperville more welcoming for businesses.

Chirico also highlighted other accomplishments, such as increasing the diversity on the city's boards and commission. He noted nearly one-fourth of all commission and board members represent ethnic minorities, more than a third are women and about a quarter are in their mid-20s to mid-40s.

"These efforts mean our council now hears from boards that better reflect the community's different viewpoints and experiences," he said.

Chirico also gave a nod to the future, pointing out planned improvements of the Washington Street bridge, a rebate program for electronic lawn equipment and a community survey that will help measure what the city is doing well and where it can improve.

"I've lived in this city for six decades, and with each decade, it's improved," Chirico said. "I've never looked around and wished Naperville had stayed the same, because change is how we grow.

"No matter what, I'm confident we'll always be known as that bright light in the state of Illinois."