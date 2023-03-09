Valarie Special: 2023 candidate for Bensenville village board

Bio

Town: Bensenville

Age on Election Day: 50

Occupation: Self-employed

Employer: None

Previous offices held: None

Q&A

Q: What is the most serious issue your community will face in the coming years and how should the village board respond to it?

A: Keeping the community of Bensenville alive, while balancing the additional commercial growth. We need to prioritize our citizens and their needs.

Q: How would you describe the state of your community's finances?

A: Our village's finances are strong and resilient, we can always reevaluate our administrative spending.

Q: What should be the three top priorities for spending in your community during the next four years?

A: Develop a sustainable downtown enhancement plan. Partner with the chamber of commerce to develop a comprehensive program to promote our small businesses. Provide a multipurpose facility that can be used by residents of all ages.

Q: Are there areas of spending that need to be curtailed? If so, what are they?

A: We need to curtail the spending on properties that the village does not intend to develop or use for its residents.

Q: What do you see as the most important infrastructure project the community must address? Why and how should it be paid for? Conversely, during these uncertain economic times, what project(s) can be put on the back burner?

A: The most important infrastructure program in foresight is the train merger, that will restrict access to the north and south of the railways for our emergency responders.

Also, ensuring access to sidewalks for pedestrians along all parts of York Road should be a priority for our residents. The proposed bike path on York Road from Thorndale to Irving Park Road should be reconsidered, as it is mostly along commercial and industrial.

Q: Describe your experience working in a group setting to determine policy. What is your style in such a setting to reach agreement and manage local government? Explain how you think that will be effective in producing effective actions and decisions with your village board.

A: I like to see a win-win at the end of an agreement, where both sides can come away with successes. Experience has shown me that when all parties feel good about an outcome, they will continue to work well together.

Q: What makes you the best candidate for the job?

A: I am a resident of Bensenville for 6 years. I can creatively think outside the box to get things done. I am willing to put in the hard work to make sure our community lives up to its full potential. I am one of the founding members of Residents Saving White Pines, a group of residents that successfully saved 125 green acres.

Q: What's one good idea you have to better the community that no one is talking about yet?

A: Highlight the personal side of our police and firemen to connect them to the community, showing their talents and interests, creating a personal bond with our residents. This can also be expanded to schoolteachers, neighbors, our small business owners.