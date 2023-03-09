Tickets on sale for Naperville Chorus spring performance

Tickets are on sale for the Naperville Chorus' spring performance of "War and Peace" with the Naperville Festival Orchestra.

The performance is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. April 29, at the Wentz Concert Hall, 171 Chicago Ave., on the North Central College campus in Naperville.

General admission tickets cost $25, while senior and student tickets are $20. Tickets can be purchased at the North Central College box office, at (630) 637-SHOW or online at finearts.northcentralcollege.edu.

The concert will feature "Mass in the Time of War" by Joseph Haydn and "Requiem" by John Rutter. Directed by Reid Taylor and Jon Warfel, the chorus performance features Elyse Kakacet, Michelle Wrighte, John Concepcion and Franco Pomponi.