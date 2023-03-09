Snow heading into the area today, lasting through the weekend

Another later winter snowstorm is headed into the area today and expected to drop an inch or more on the northern suburbs. Daily Herald File Photo/2009

Rain is expected to arrive in the area later today then change over to snow later this afternoon in the northern suburbs, where a winter weather advisory is in effect until Friday morning.

Parts of Kane, Lake, McHenry and northern Cook counties could see anywhere from an inch to 3 inches of new snow when this latest storms passes through, according to forecasts. The heaviest amounts aren't expected until later in the evening and into the overnight hours.

To the south, precipitation will remain mostly rain with a possibility for an inch of snowfall as far south as Joliet.

Another round of snow could arrive Saturday night into Sunday with a chance for additional snowfall lasting into Monday morning.

Highs will hover in the upper 30s and low 40s for the next five days, with lows overnight in the teens and 20s.