Secret recordings of Madigan, allies won't be released beyond courtroom, judge rules

Clockwise, from top left, former ComEd lobbyist John Hooker, longtime Madigan confidant Michael McClain, ex-City Club President Jay Doherty and former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore soon will be tried in federal court. Chicago Sun-Times file photos

It's been more than two years since former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan was driven from office by the federal indictment of four power players who are accused of trying to bribe the powerful politician to benefit ComEd.

Now, the judge presiding over the upcoming trial of the four has ruled that secret recordings forming the backbone of the feds' case will not be widely released to the public once they are admitted at trial. Such release is standard practice in Chicago's federal court.

But U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber sided with Patrick Cotter, a defense attorney for Madigan confidant Michael McClain, who said he was concerned about jurors hearing "whatever the media considers to be the greatest hits" outside the courtroom.

• For related coverage, visit chicago.suntimes.com.