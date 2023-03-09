Round Lake Beach officials disavow water test mailing
Updated 3/9/2023 6:14 PM
Round Lake Beach officials say the village is not affiliated with the "community water tests" a private company has sent to residents.
In a social media post, the village said the company isn't an approved solicitor and did not obtain the requisite permits to approach residents. The company also did not notify village officials before attempting to collect water samples, the post said.
Anyone with concerns about the solicitation should call Round Lake Beach police through the nonemergency number at (847) 546-2127.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.