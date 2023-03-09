Round Lake Beach officials disavow water test mailing

Round Lake Beach officials want residents to know that the village did not authorize the water test kits sent out by a private company. Courtesy of Round Lake Beach

Round Lake Beach officials say the village is not affiliated with the "community water tests" a private company has sent to residents.

In a social media post, the village said the company isn't an approved solicitor and did not obtain the requisite permits to approach residents. The company also did not notify village officials before attempting to collect water samples, the post said.

Anyone with concerns about the solicitation should call Round Lake Beach police through the nonemergency number at (847) 546-2127.