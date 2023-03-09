Nicholas R. Panicola Jr.: 2023 candidate for Bensenville village board

Bio

Town: Bensenville

Age on Election Day: 30

Occupation: Loan operations specialist

Employer: Millennium Bank

Previous offices held: Bensenville Village Board Trustee since 2017

Q&A

Q: What is the most serious issue your community will face in the coming years and how should the village board respond to it?

A: Unfunded state mandates and the reduction of state revenue is a constant challenge that faces our village. The village board needs to ensure that it does not incur unnecessary debt and set aside funds to address any unexpected emergencies, such as the COVID pandemic, or unfunded state mandates.

Q: How would you describe the state of your community's finances?

A: The overall village finances are very strong. Over the last five years, the village debt has substantially been reduced. Each of the past five years, the village has passed balanced budgets which accumulated in 2022 with a $5 million surplus.

Q: What should be the three top priorities for spending in your community during the next four years?

A: The three top spending priorities for the village should be: continued debt reduction; investment in the villages infrastructure; and continuing to invest in technologies to better interact with residents and members of the business community.

Q: Are there areas of spending that need to be curtailed? If so, what are they?

A: Each year the village board reviews the budgets of each department to make sure that only necessary expenditures are authorized for the village to operate efficiently.

Q: What do you see as the most important infrastructure project the community must address? Why and how should it be paid for? Conversely, during these uncertain economic times, what project(s) can be put on the back burner?

A: The removal and replacement of lead pipes to provide clean and safe water. This is an issue that needs to be tackled by all levels of government to ensure residents have clean and safe drinking water. This should be paid for through a combination of local, state and federal funding. Each year the village's infrastructure plans are reviewed and final plans are passed depending on the current economic time.

Q: Describe your experience working in a group setting to determine policy. What is your style in such a setting to reach agreement and manage local government? Explain how you think that will be effective in producing effective actions and decisions with your village board.

A: My experience working with a group has been one of a collaborative culture. Listening and discussing with all the other board members, department heads and experts allows me to form an informed decision. Each individual provides different perspectives, backgrounds and ideas that offers information to be effective in decision making.

Q: What makes you the best candidate for the job?

A: I love to interact and listen to the residents. I feel it's my civic duty to provide a voice for the residents. Their ideas and concerns should be brought to the forefront of the community.

Q: What's one good idea you have to better the community that no one is talking about yet?

A: The redevelopment of downtown Bensenville. This area should be developed to make Bensenville a destination town for families to begin their lives together. An area that is centered on Bensenville's proximity to the City of Chicago making it only a short train ride to the heart of Chicago. Downtown Bensenville should be a place for families and visitors to gather, dine and entertain together.