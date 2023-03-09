Marie T. Frey: 2023 candidate for Bensenville village board

Bio

Town: Bensenville

Age on Election Day: 77

Occupation: Retired

Employer: N/A

Previous offices held: Bensenville Village Board Trustee since 2019

Q&A

Q: What is the most serious issue your community will face in the coming years and how should the village board respond to it?

A: A serious concern facing our community is providing for our senior residents. I am very active in our senior community and every day I hear stories from our senior residents about the rising costs of living and their inability to keep up with escalating prices. The village needs to make sure that programs for seniors, like the senior grass cutting and snow removal programs continue to be funded.

Q: How would you describe the state of your community's finances?

A: The village's finances are sound. The village passes balanced budgets each year and had a budget surplus this past December.

Q: What should be the three top priorities for spending in your community during the next four years?

A: The village needs to continue to reduce long-term debt obligations to lessen interest cost. These savings can be used to make sure the programs implemented over the last few years designed to help seniors in our community continue. The village also needs to continue to invest in its downtown and recreational programs to make our community more attractive.

Q: Are there areas of spending that need to be curtailed? If so, what are they?

A: The village board receives budget updates on a regular basis to make sure spending does not exceed revenues. If there is a deficit, immediate action to postpone some expenses are taken.

Q: What do you see as the most important infrastructure project the community must address? Why and how should it be paid for? Conversely, during these uncertain economic times, what project(s) can be put on the back burner?

A: The village is constructing a new senior center. I believe this is one of the most important infrastructure projects of the year. A majority of the costs are being paid with grant funds. The village prepares a list of projects for each fiscal year and only starts a project when funding is ensured. This review is consistently undertaken.

Q: Describe your experience working in a group setting to determine policy. What is your style in such a setting to reach agreement and manage local government? Explain how you think that will be effective in producing effective actions and decisions with your village board.

A: As a current trustee, I am not afraid to speak my mind or voice my opinion, but I always listen to everyone's opinion before coming to a conclusion. I enjoy talking with residents and other board members and work to make sure everyone's voice is heard and respected.

Q: What makes you the best candidate for the job?

A: I am a strong, independent person dedicated to doing my best to keep Bensenville moving forward. I understand the projects that are underway, and goals set by the village board to improve our village. I love to serve our residents and being involved in all the community events our village offers.

Q: What's one good idea you have to better the community that no one is talking about yet?

A: I want to establish a senior handyman service program for senior residents, similar to the snow plowing and lawn maintenance programs that we created a few years ago. This program can be set up to not only helping seniors with everyday tasks but give younger residents the opportunity to help and serve their neighbors.