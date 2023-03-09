Lake Zurich chamber hosts community expo Saturday

The Lake Zurich Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a family-friendly community expo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at May Whitney Elementary school, 200 Church St., in Lake Zurich.

Information from local businesses, governments and nonprofit organizations will be available. There also will be restaurant, retail and travel gift card giveaways, a scavenger hunt, free Culver's ice cream and interactive games and entertainment for kids.

Performances from the School of Rock, Illinois Youth Dance Theatre, Lake Zurich District 95 Bear Voices and a police dog are among the other activities.

Visit https://lzacc.com/community-expo-2023/ for times and details.