Julia Styrczula: 2023 candidate for Bensenville village board

Bio

Town: Bensenville

Age on Election Day: 49

Occupation: Vice president

Employer: Industrial Finishing, Inc.

Previous offices held: N/A

Q&A

Q: What is the most serious issue your community will face in the coming years and how should the village board respond to it?

A: The rapid encroachment of industrial and commercial real estate development in areas adjacent to O'Hare Airport must take into account the needs and desires of all residents living in Bensenville. Our village board should actively engage residents' opinions of current and future development in our village. Additionally, the proposed CPKC train merger will directly impact residents and businesses and would cause detrimental harm to our village.

Residents need a voice that will advocate for their best interests now and in the future.

Q: How would you describe the state of your community's finances?

A: There is still room for improvement when it comes to our community's finances, especially coming out of a pandemic economy. Our credit rating has improved, payments have been made to pay down our pension and other municipal debt obligations.

Q: What should be the three top priorities for spending in your community during the next four years?

A: Replacing existing aging infrastructure, attracting new businesses/supporting small businesses that serve our residents, and improving safety and quality of life for our most vulnerable populations: children and senior citizens.

Q: Are there areas of spending that need to be curtailed? If so, what are they?

A: Administrative expenses, exorbitant pay raises, and consultant fees need to be re-examined.

Q: What do you see as the most important infrastructure project the community must address? Why and how should it be paid for? Conversely, during these uncertain economic times, what project(s) can be put on the back burner?

A: The proposed merger of the CPKC rail system would detrimentally affect the quality of life of our residents, our businesses and visitors throughout our entire village. The village must investigate whether an underpass/overpass would be a feasible solution if this rail merger is approved and push for funding from all parties involved on the federal and corporate level.

On the other hand, renovations that are geared toward a certain demographic population in our community need to be reevaluated as to their benefit, safety and usefulness in the near and long term future.

Q: Describe your experience working in a group setting to determine policy. What is your style in such a setting to reach agreement and manage local government? Explain how you think that will be effective in producing effective actions and decisions with your village board.

A: I have worked in administrative and managerial roles throughout my career which have afforded me experience in business and employee management. I feel that open and engaging communication on all levels is vital to reach agreement and manage local government. Residents need to feel they have an effective voice representing them in their local government.

Q: What makes you the best candidate for the job?

A: I have lived in Bensenville for 28 years. I have been active in the community as the 2015-2019 Tioga PTA Treasurer, volunteering at my children's schools, after-school activities and various sports teams. Together with my neighbors, I helped organize and manage a grass-roots effort to save White Pines Golf Course in 2022. This effort reinforced my belief that communication and full transparency with residents is a critical component of local government that needs to be improved.

Q: What's one good idea you have to better the community that no one is talking about yet?

A: I would love to see the Bensenville Youth Services Coalition become an integral part of organizing a community of volunteers of all ages. I feel we need to build a sense of community again, bring back that feeling of "Mayberry" in Bensenville. I want our fellow residents to know that we care about them and their families and we are all here to serve their needs.