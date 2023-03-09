Gilberts man accused of grooming, battery
Updated 3/9/2023 5:32 PM
A Gilberts man has been charged with grooming, battery and disorderly conduct following a five-month child abuse investigation, authorities announced Thursday.
A news release from the McHenry County sheriff's office said Mohammed Mohsin Khan, 35, of the 200 block of Evergreen Circle was arrested Wednesday. The Illinois Department of Children and Family reported allegations against Khan to the sheriff's office last September, the news release said.
The sheriff's office said Khan, who is a case manager for a nonprofit social service agency, had several victims.
Bail was set at $10,000. Khan would need to post $1,000 to be released pending trial.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.