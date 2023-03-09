Gilberts man accused of grooming, battery

A Gilberts man has been charged with grooming, battery and disorderly conduct following a five-month child abuse investigation, authorities announced Thursday.

A news release from the McHenry County sheriff's office said Mohammed Mohsin Khan, 35, of the 200 block of Evergreen Circle was arrested Wednesday. The Illinois Department of Children and Family reported allegations against Khan to the sheriff's office last September, the news release said.

The sheriff's office said Khan, who is a case manager for a nonprofit social service agency, had several victims.

Bail was set at $10,000. Khan would need to post $1,000 to be released pending trial.