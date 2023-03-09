Geneva aldermen OK liquor license for new Italian restaurant

Geneva aldermen this week approved a liquor license for a new restaurant in the former Doughocracy location.

Ella's Italian Pub, 407 S. Third St., is owned by Brian Goewey.

"This will be our 10th restaurant that we've added to our group in eight years," Goewey said. "We live in Geneva."

Ella's will offer a Roman style pizza in the Chicago area, Goewey said, where the bread is "light and airy."

"We're working with a consultant," Goewey said. "It's a cross between Sicilian, Roman and what we might know as Detroit style pizza. Not completely different, but similar to that style pizza."

The restaurant will have a cocktail bar and offer salads, greens, entrees, snacks and small plates, he said.

The restaurant will be larger than Doughocracy. The entire north side space on Fulton Street was taken out to expand the restaurant for a designated curbside carryout space, he said.

"For the first time in our group, you can order online, call ahead and not go in the restaurant to pick up your food," Goewey said. "Capacity will be about 98, and we are working with the city to expand the patio out front and do some upgrades to the sidewalk."

The projected opening is April 18, he said.

The liquor license will be issued to Ella's Italian Pub after the owners receive an occupancy permit from the city and review by the police department, officials said.