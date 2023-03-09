Christopher "Chris" McCullough: 2023 candidate for Bensenville village board

Bio

Town: Bensenville

Age on Election Day: 45

Occupation: University faculty member

Employer: DePaul University

Previous offices held: Bensenville Elementary District 2 board member and president of the board of education

Q&A

Q: What is the most serious issue your community will face in the coming years and how should the village board respond to it?

A: The swift development of industrial properties and the acquisition of Kansas City Southern by Canadian Pacific Railway. Both issues have significant consequences on resident safety.

Our infrastructure was not created to handle the quantity of warehouses that have been built and that are planned for our community. Truck traffic will place additional demands on our streets and will impact residents traversing local roadways.

The railway merger may add an additional 14 freight trains per day to Metra's Milwaukee District West Line. Each train may be up to two miles in length.

This will impact York Road by preventing emergency vehicles from crossing town efficiently and will also create a physical barrier restricting access to area hospitals.

Q: How would you describe the state of your community's finances?

A: Mismanaged. Our village has too many individuals on the payroll who provide duplicative services. Bloated salaries are also an issue. Residents have no say in the use of municipal funds. A strategic plan that welcomes the voices of all community members must be created to inform the way in which funds are utilized to serve the needs and desires of residents.

Q: What should be the three top priorities for spending in your community during the next four years?

A: Transportation related to the challenges presented by the acquisition of Kansas City Southern by Canadian Pacific Railway and the proliferation of industrial properties

Preventive maintenance for all infrastructure

Safety and security enhancements throughout the village

Q: Are there areas of spending that need to be curtailed? If so, what are they?

A: Recently our trustees voted to increase their annual compensation for service from $2,400 to $10,000. This is an increase of over 400%. The trustees also voted to increase the compensation for the village president to $26,000 annually from $6,000. The village president is also compensated an additional $12,000 for his "service" as the local liquor control commissioner.

All of the trustees voted in favor of this radical pay increase via Ordinance No. 62-2020 on Nov. 17, 2020. The increases take effect after taking the respective oaths of office in the year 2021 and after. Spending must be focused on the needs of the community. Attendance at village meetings is also poor for a trustee. Community service must be prioritized over self-service.

Q: What do you see as the most important infrastructure project the community must address? Why and how should it be paid for? Conversely, during these uncertain economic times, what project(s) can be put on the back burner?

A: The most important infrastructure project for our community relates to the transportation challenges presented by the acquisition of Kansas City Southern by Canadian Pacific Railway.

We must find a solution to this not through the courts. We will not be able to stop American commerce. However, we can leverage grant funds, federal funding opportunities, and municipal funds to create a solution that will prevent our community from being physically divided and restricted from emergency services.

Q: Describe your experience working in a group setting to determine policy. What is your style in such a setting to reach agreement and manage local government? Explain how you think that will be effective in producing effective actions and decisions with your village board.

A: I work with all stakeholders to define shared goals. Once an inclusive environment is established, I encourage active listening, the use of data and facts, compromise, and communication to identify mutually beneficial outcomes. By empowering stakeholders to contribute in decision-making, I demonstrate my appreciation for and the value of all ideas. In the end, we all participate in creating solutions to challenges we face as a community.

Q: What makes you the best candidate for the job?

A: I am a 15-year resident of Bensenville and I am passionate about our community. I have many years of service in leadership in both private and public settings. I enjoy serving our community and I value servant leadership. In leadership, I cultivate environments that are collegial, thoughtful, and informed. I engage in strategic thinking as I seek opportunities to create outcomes that are beneficial for all stakeholders. I look forward to prioritizing the goals and passions of our community above the goals of any one individual.

Q: What's one good idea you have to better the community that no one is talking about yet?

A: I want to encouraging public participation in decision-making processes by hosting town hall meetings and focus groups and by facilitating community surveys. I welcome the involvement of all of the members of our community as the best decisions are made when a diverse array of ideas are shared.