Sleepy Hollow woman accused of leading state trooper on 120 mph speed chase

Bail was set at $25,000 Wednesday for a Sleepy Hollow woman accused of leading a state trooper on chase that reached 120 mph on Interstate 88.

The trooper saw Tianna Bryson, 23, of the 800 block of Hemlock Drive, driving 107 mph in a 60-mph zone of westbound Interstate 88 just before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday near Naperville, according to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

Bryson pulled over, but as the trooper approached her 2016 Volkswagen Jetta, she sped away, the news release said.

During the pursuit, Bryson reached speeds of 120 mph, weaving in and out of traffic and driving on the tollway's shoulder, authorities allege. The trooper called off the chase for safety reasons, the news release said, and Bryson turned herself in Tuesday evening.

She has been charged with one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, which is a felony, plus multiple misdemeanor and petty traffic offenses, including two counts of speeding 35 mph over the limit, the news release said.

Bryson would have to post $2,500 as bond to be released pending trial.

"The message is simple: If you hear sirens and see flashing lights behind you, pull over. Leading police on a high-speed chase is not the answer and will only make matters worse," State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in the news release.

Bryson's next court date is April 4.