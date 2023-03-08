Retired Gurnee police dog dies
Updated 3/8/2023 6:14 PM
A retired Gurnee police dog named Hunter has died.
The German shepherd had retired in September 2021, according to a Tuesday evening post on the department's Facebook page.
He had joined the department in 2014 along with Bear, another German shepherd. Private donations totaling $55,480 allowed the department to acquire the dogs.
Hunter was named in honor of late Lake County journalist Marlene Hunt, who bequeathed $10,000 to the police dog unit in her will.
Hunter was deployed 903 times and assisted 25 agencies with tracking and demonstrations, according to the police department.
"We will never forget you, Hunter," its Facebook post said.
