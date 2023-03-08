New village clerk to take office in South Barrington

South Barrington's new village clerk will take office Thursday night.

Nominee Daniel Zierk will recite the oath of office during the village board's regular meeting, which is set to start at 7 p.m. at village hall, 30 S. Barrington Road.

Zierk will succeed Aladin M. Mariano, who officials said resigned to spend more time with his family.

Although the clerk is an elected position, Mariano was appointed last year to fill a vacancy created when Donna Wood resigned.

The post is on the April 4 ballot, but no one is running, officials said.